From Bazooka to Jawan, this is the season of action films

Just in case you are missing the era of unabashed, larger-than-life big budget action thrillers on the big screen, here is an exciting lineup of action entertainers. These films will be headlined by some of the biggest stars in the country and promise to banish box office blues as well.



Bazooka



Malayalam thriller Bazooka, is an exciting addition to the pan-Indian slate of production house Yoodlee Films. Starring the legendary Mammootty, the film also marks the directorial debut of Deeno Dennis who is the son of well-known scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. A poster dropped by the Bazooka team created a sensation recently. The film's plot is yet to be fully revealed but it involves a mysterious mission and the power games that ensue between the protagonists.



Jawan



After the success of Pathaan, megastar Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with this Atlee directorial and will be seen alongside powerhouse performers like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. This film will also have dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. It includes a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander and is all set to take the audience on an emotional and thrilling journey with a flawed hero who wants to avenge wrongs, keep promises and repair the world even as he tries to redeem himself and nail a monstrous villain.



Salaar



Prabhas is set to get the screen on fire with Telugu entertainer Salaar. In the film, he will play a dual role. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the KGF franchise. Produced by Vijay Kiragandu, this action thriller depicts the conflict between a man of purpose and a criminal. The film pits Prabhas against Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and also Jagapathi Babu. The film is supposed to be in keeping with Prashant's style of high-octane action and explosive performances. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of this much-awaited biggie.



King of Kotha



King of Kotha is expected to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience and is directed by the talented newbie Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. This potential blockbuster in Malayalam is slated to be an epic ride filled with action, drama, and suspense. It stars Dulquer Salmaan along with Gokul Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The theme revolves around a gangster and the difficult choices he has to make.