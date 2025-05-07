From Amaran to Keerthi Chakra: 6 Powerful South Indian movies that salute the armed forces

South Indian army movies Source: WION Web Desk

1 /7

6 Powerful South Indian movies that salute the armed forces

South Indian cinema has delivered some truly inspiring tributes to the armed forces. These films blend action, emotion, and patriotism. Whether based on true events or a show of admiration, these movies salute the dedication and bravery of the Indian armed forces. So here are six must-watch South Indian movies about the Indian Army.