From Amaran to Keerthi Chakra: 6 Powerful South Indian movies that salute the armed forces

6 Powerful South Indian movies that salute the armed forces
South Indian cinema has delivered some truly inspiring tributes to the armed forces. These films blend action, emotion, and patriotism. Whether based on true events or a show of admiration, these movies salute the dedication and bravery of the Indian armed forces. So here are six must-watch South Indian movies about the Indian Army.
The Ghazi Attack
Based on true events, the movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and chronicles the crew of the Indian submarine INS Karanj (S21) and how they brought down the PNS Ghazi submarine.
Thuppakki
Vijay stars as Captain Jagadish Dhanapal, who is in a race against time to stop a deadly terrorist plot against India.
Keerthi Chakra
The movie follows Major Mahadevan, who leads an elite team of National Security Guards (NSG) commandos in Kashmir. The film chronicles the risk and pressure the armed forces endure to maintain peace and order.
Amaran
The movie is based on the inspiring true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was killed in action during a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir.
Sita Ramam
A beautiful love story that is set in the 1960s and follows Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned army officer serving at the Kashmir border.
Sainyam
The movie follows Indian Air Force officer Captain A.J. Eashwar, who is in a race against time to stop a terrorist plot to steal top-secret plans for a new aircraft.