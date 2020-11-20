'Friends' to continue airing on Nick at Nite

The famous 90`s sitcom `Friends` will continue to air on Nick at Nite, due to a new syndication deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television.



According to Variety, the megahit sitcom will continue to be a part of Nickelodeon`s late-night lineup under the multi-year deal, which also covers several other shows that air across the ViacomCBS cable portfolio.

The deal also includes some off-network cable premiere rights to 'Young Sheldon', which will begin airing on Nick at Nite from November 30. Nick has also announced that the network will air the `Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving,` which features a lineup of classic `Friends` episodes starting from November 23, at 9 pm ET.

It will also include some of the beloved funny moments from the series airing throughout the week, and a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes on Thursday reported Variety. Other shows that are being aired on Nick at Nite are 'Mom', and 'Full House'.

