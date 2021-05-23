'Friends: The Reunion' to premiere on this OTT platform in India

Ever since the 'Friends Reunion' premiere date was announced, every Indian fan of the hit sitcom has been wondering how and where they will watch the reunion episode in India. Watch the trailer here



Now after a long wait, Zee5 has announced that the special reunion episode will air on their streaming platform.



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to bring ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. ‘FRIENDS’ is amongst the world’s most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘FRIENDS’ fans in India. ZEE5 is the home of entertainment for millions and fans across regions and languages can enjoy ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ from the safety of their home.”

The six cast members- Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow will reunite for the first time since the series ended in 2004 and relive the show.

Along with the cast, the episode will feature a gamut of stars including BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Tom Selleck (who played Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Pakistan`s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.



In the US, the show will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.