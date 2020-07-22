'Friends' star David Schwimmer settles 'we were on a break' debate once and for all

They were on a break! Ross and Rachel's on and off relationship kept the audience hooked for 10 longs years in hit tv series 'Friends'. Now actor David Schwimmer has weighed in on the debate and said that his onscreen character Ross was indeed on a break with Rachel played by Jennifer Aniston.



Schwimmer`s statements came during Monday`s episode of the famous talk show `The Tonight Show` hosted by Jimmy Fallon.



With fans of the famous 90s sitcom being divided on the subject, Fallon asked Schwimmer to give his take on it to which he replied, "Yeah, it`s not even a question. They were on a break."



Many would recall that the debate on the 'break,' issue started in the third season of the show and continued throughout the show.It started when Jennifer Aniston`s character Rachel Green accused Schwimmer`s character Ross Geller of cheating on him, while Ross argued and said that he did not cheat on her as "they were on a break."



The iconic line, "they were on a break," was repeated several times throughout the show.



Schwimmer also spoke about the upcoming reunion special episode of the famous sitcom and stated that they intended to film it in August provided the pandemic situation was in control.

"It`s unscripted. It`s basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits," he said.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion.

The special was set to film on Stage 24, the original 'Friends' soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank in May but got postponed due to the pandemic.