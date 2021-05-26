'Friends' cast reveals why they never dated each other in real life

The six cast members of hit sitcom 'Friends' may have had romantic liaison with each other on the show but they never dated each other off screen. Turns out there was an unspoken rule on sets to not get romantically involved.



While speaking to Access, the three men- David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc- addressed why they had never dated in real life.



"There was a rule that we had [that] was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends," explained Perry. "If we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things." The actors were speaking ahead of the highly anticipated reunion episode of 'Friends'.



"So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends – and we are really good friends to this day," Perry added.



Perry revealed that it was director James Burrow's idea.



"We didn’t want to jeopardize any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established," Schwimmer added. "It was kind of an unspoken (rule)."



Added LeBlanc, 53, "We’re like siblings."



While the boys gave out details, the girls seemed to be clueless about this rule. When the same question was asked to Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, they stated that did not remember having any discussion about any such 'act'. Did the guys make it up because the ladies "didn't want any part of them," the host joked. "Quite possibly true," said Aniston.