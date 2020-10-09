FreeBritneySpears takes a turn as lawyer argues about her condition comparing it to 'comatose'

There is now more update on the front of Britney Spears movement after “FreeBritney” trended on the internet with fans asking for the singer to be released from the conservatorship she’s been living under since 2008.

According to new developments on the case, the singer's court-appointed lawyer told a Los Angeles judge that she lacks the capacity to sign a declaration expressing her wishes and compared her to a "comatose" person.

Since August, attorney Samuel Ingham has fueled the movement to free Britney Spears from her father Jamie Spears, being solely in charge of her conservatorship.

There is news according to court documents that the conservatorship is voluntary. If the singer wants out, Ingham can file the paperwork. However, it wouldn’t be simple or quick. There would likely be an evaluation of whether she has the capacity to make such a decision and whether she’s capable of managing her affairs without being subject to undue influence.

In his August 17 filing, it is come to known that Britney no longer wanted her father to be the sole conservator of her estate and was "strongly opposed" to him being reinstated as the conservator of her person.