Franca Valeri, Italy's legendary comic actor no more

Italy’s pioneering comic actor Franca Valeri is no more.

The 100-year-old actress pioneered female comic roles in Italy's post-war years and helped the nation laugh.

The news was shared by her daughter, Stefania Bonfadelli, an opera singer. She informed that Franca Valeri died on Sunday in her sleep at her home in Rome, nine days after her 100th birthday.

Franca will be honoured at a theater in the Italian capital, Rome’s City Hall.

The Italian President Sergio Mattarella sent a condolence message, praising Valeri as a “versatile and popular actress who will remain in the hearts of Italians for her great talent and her extraordinary likability."