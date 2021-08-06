'Framing Britney Spears' director breaks silence on the singer's criticism over the documentary 

Months before Britney Spears spoke out to a LA judge asking for an end to her conservatorship, a documentary titled 'Framing Britney' highlighted the incidents that led to the US singer's predicament.

The Emmy-nominated New York Times documentary, which focused on the star's past and present struggles, debuted in February.



The 39-year-old pop star later said on social media how she was "embarrassed" by the way she was portrayed in the film and said it made her cry for two weeks.



Then in July, Britney wrote on Instagram that she "didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past."

Now, the director of 'Framing Britney Spears' - Samantha Stark, has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about the singer's reaction to the film.



"While we were making the film, we talked a lot about re-traumatising Britney and her family by showing these moments," she said.



"Part of the reason it's called Framing Britney Spears is there are these still-photo frames that were humiliating to her. We thought it was really important to pull outside the frame because so many people had all these assumptions based on one frame, one still image that they saw."



Stark said she understood where the singer was coming from and added, "In the end, we felt like we had to put some of them in because we wanted people to have more context. We always tried to have her talk back to (the paparazzi) if we could. She 100 per cent deserves to be mad that we're still looking at those photos, because it's ridiculous that we're still looking at them, and they shouldn't have been there in the first place. As much as I want to explain myself to her, I totally understand where she's coming from."



Stark said the team was clear that they would not make fun of Spears right from the beginning. "We agreed we would never make fun of Britney Spears, and we all took that to heart."

She added, "It's been incredible that it feels like now the world is also taking that to heart."



Post her explosive testimony in court in June, Britney Spears has been appointed a new attorney who has in no time filed a petition on her behalf to request the removal of her das as conservator of the estate.