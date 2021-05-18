Fox teases Tom Brady unscripted series

Fox network teased its new collaboration with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series.

While making the announcement, Charlie Coller, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Tom Brady but didn’t give any more details. He said, “We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady.”

It is speculated that the project will be produced by Kinetic Content.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady was in the news for Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his seventh win. He is doing this through his production company 199 Productions.

Interestingly, Tom Brady is also the subject of a major new docuseries for ESPN ala The Last Dance.