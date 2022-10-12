'Four More Shots Please! Season 3' trailer out; triple the sass and fun

The girls are back! The trailer of the third season of 'Four More Shots Please!' was dropped on social media on Wednesday and give a glimpse into the lives of four modern women balancing love, friendship and profession in an urban set-up.



Season 3 brings back its lead cast - stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J once again. This time, the series has been directed by a well-known ad-film director Joyeeta Patpatia.



The new season will also feature celebrated actors Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla and Rohan Mehra, while Pratiek Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar and Simone Singh will reprise their respective roles.



The series has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.



The trailer of the new season of Four More Shots Please! shares a riveting glimpse into the life of four friends - Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang Singh (Bani J). They strive to navigate through the challenges of life, love and their own flaws. With new faces and old, and an intriguing storyline, the third season of 'Four More Shots Please!' promises to be the most personal season for these 4 women, packed with heady romance, drama, humour, relationships, and of course, their forever friendship.

Watch the trailer of 'Four More Shots Please!' here:

'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 21.