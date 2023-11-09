Former Grammy chief accused of raping a musician faces lawsuit 

Former chief executive of Grammy Awards, Neil Portnow has been accused of raping a woman in 2018. The woman, an instrumentalist, has sued Portnow and alleged sexual battery on Wednesday. The suit accuses him of drugging and raping her in a New York hotel room in June 2018.



The woman, who is not named in the lawsuit, is described as a musician who once performed at Carnegie Hall and was a former voting member of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards- considered the biggest award for the music industry.



In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, she says she met Portnow in January 2018 at an event for the 60th Grammy Awards, and later asked in May to interview him for her magazine while she was in New York.



According to the lawsuit file, Portnow invited her to his hotel room for the interview, where he gave her a toothbrush/toothpaste set and Grammy merchandise, along with a drink that left her “disoriented and incapacitated.”



She accused Portnow of raping her while she was in and out of consciousness.



The woman also claimed that she had emailed the Recording Academy in 2018 to report the assault, but the Academy never interviewed her about the allegations. The suit accuses the Recording Academy of negligent hiring, supervision and retention.



Portnow has reacted to the accusation via a spokesperson and stated that the allegations are “completely false."



“The claims are the product of the Plaintiff’s imagination and undoubtedly motivated by Mr. Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her,” said the spokesperson. “When the first attempt was made to extract money and other benefits ... Mr. Portnow, who was at that time President/CEO of the Recording Academy, immediately enlisted the Academy’s HR Department to review the nonsensical text messages and emails that he made immediately available. An outside independent investigation led by top-tier lawyers, reviewed all relevant texts, and emails, interviewed witnesses, and found absolutely no proof to support any of the allegations."



In a statement, the Recording Academy told The Times: “We continue to believe the claims to be without merit and intend to vigorously defend the Academy in this lawsuit.”