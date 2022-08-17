Florence Pugh confirms breakup with 'Scrubs' star Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has officially ended her relationship with Zach Braff. The actress confirmed the news during her interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and Braff has secretly ended their relationship earlier this year.



The couple's three-year long relationship was always under scrutiny due to their 21-years age gap and the actress said they had decided not to make their break up public to avoid criticism from strangers.



"We`ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it`s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar.



"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we`re not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it", said Pugh.



Pugh also added that she is not a fan of the spotlight being placed on her private life as a star."Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said.



"I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show", she added.



Pugh and Braff began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship away from the public eye mostly. As Pugh is 26 and Braff is 47, there is a 21-year age difference between them, and the couple has come under fire on social media in the past.



Pugh and Braff collaborated on the upcoming MGM drama 'A Good Person' before their romance ended.

Pugh plays the lead in a movie that Braff wrote, produced, and directed.



"The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favourite experiences," Pugh told Harper`s Bazaar. "It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."