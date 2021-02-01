'Flee' trailer: Riz Ahmed, Nikolaj Coster-Walsau come together to narrate a story of an Afghan refugee in Denmark

Actors Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau join hands to present animated Danish documentary 'Flee'. Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2021.



Ahmed and Coster-Waldau have also lent their voices to the English version of the film. They also serve as executive producers of the documentary.

The film chronicles the true story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym) journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan.



"Amin arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark from Afghanistan. Today, he is a successful academic and is getting married to his long-time boyfriend. A secret he has been hiding for 20 years threatens to ruin the life he has built," says the official synopsis of the film.



The trailer shows Amin engaging in a conversation with Rasmussen about his early life in Afghanistan and how he had to flee during the Soviet invasion.

In an interview with IndieWire, Rasmussen revealed that he had spoken to his friend about sharing his story much before he conceptualised the film 'Flee'. When Amin finally agreed, the filmmaker decided to make an animated film.





"I knew he had a backstory that he didn’t even want to talk about. I have a background in radio and I asked him numerous times if he would tell his story as a radio interview and he was never ready to share his story," said Rasmussen.



The film's trailer was shared by Ahmed on Sunday. "This is gonna be a special one. Can’t wait for you to see it. Proud to be involved via my company Left Handed, English version coming soon.A reminder of the importance of the right to seek safe haven across borders," Ahmed tweeted.