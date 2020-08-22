'Fleabag' director Harry Bradbeer signs first look deal with Amazon

Harry Bradbeer, who is notably known for directing the widely-loved series `Fleabag`, has nabbed the creative sights on Amazon.



According to a magazine, the Emmy winner has inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, under which he will develop and create television series to premiere exclusively on the streamer.



The look-deal is happening a year after Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the 'Fleabag' creator and star, inked her own deal with Amazon. "I`m delighted to be joining the Amazon family," the news agency quoted Bradbeer as saying. "After the wonderful and supportive experience with 'Fleabag', I couldn`t imagine that would be the end of our collaboration. They are true creative partners who bring out the best in everyone they work with. I can`t wait to get going," the British director added.



Bradbeer, who picked up an Emmy award for directing the comedy-drama, also had helmed the first two episodes of Waller-Bridge's BBC America series 'Killing Eve'. As per Variety, his next project to launch is 'Enola Holmes', a film about Sherlock Holmes` younger sister which stars Millie Bobby Brown. It slated to be launch on September 23 on Netflix.