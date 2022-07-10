First teaser of Nagarjuna's The Ghost' is out, movie to hit cinemas on this date

South Indian actor Nagarjuna is back with his fierce role. On Saturday, the first glimpse of the actor's upcoming action 'The Ghost' was released and we can say that the actor will surely shock us with his never-before-seen avatar. The film will release on October 5 in theatres.



The 50-second clip was released by the actor himself during an event in Hyderabad, India. Sharing the teaser, titled, 'The Killing Machine', the actor wrote, ''So excited to bring you the cutting edge action-packed glimpse of the GHOST!🔥''



The teaser gives us the first glimpse of Nagarajuna's actioner in which he's killing all the bad guys with his sword.







The thrilling clip starts off with a black screen and captures Akkineni from the back as he fights and kills the baddies with ease with his swords. Later, the camera shows the blood moon and slowly the camera pans toward Nagarjuna’s face.



Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the film also stars Gul Panag, Sonal Chauhan and Anikha Surendran.

On the work front, Nagarjun will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film Brahmastra. In the film, the south actor is playing the role of Anish, who is an artist and has a strength of 1000 Nandi's.”



A mythological sci-fi also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.