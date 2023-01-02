First look of lady Agatha Danbury from 'Bridgerton' spin off show out!

Fans across the world have been waiting with bated breath for the third season of 'Bridgerton' which is currently under production. Netflix on Monday announced that it will also be backing a spin-off of the popular series and unveiled the first look of young Lady Agatha Danbury from the prequel series 'Queen Charlotte'.



The character will be portrayed by Arsema Thomas. In the show, Agatha uses Charlotte’s ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband.



While finding her own voice and power, she becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage.



The limited series’ logline reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."



Shonda Rhimes serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the new show which has been helmed by Tom Verica.



Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles from ‘Bridgerton’ as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.



India Amarteifio stars as young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest plays young King George. Sam Clemmett rounds out the cast as young Brimsley along with Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute and Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, among others.