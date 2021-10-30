Fired Netflix employees files labor charges against streamer following Dave Chappelle controversy

Two transgender Netflix employees have filed labour charges against the streaming giant in the wake of the Dave Chappelle controversy.



The formar employees alleged that the streaming giant retaliated against them for protesting Chappelle’s comedy special 'The Closer.'

The charges, filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of B. Pagels-Minor and Terra Field.

B. Pagels-Minor, a Black trans program manager at Netflix, was fired after the company claimed they shared information on the economics behind and viewership of 'The Closer' and Pagels-Minor also organized a walkout on October. 20 of Netflix’s trans employees and their supporters.



Terra Field, a trans software engineer, was suspended after posting a viral tweet thread about the same issue.



In the complaint, Pagels-Minor and Field say Netflix took the actions in order to stop workers from speaking out. As per The Verge, attorney Laurie Burgess told, ''This charge is not just about B. and Terra, and it’s not about Dave. It’s about trying to change the culture and having an impact for others,''

''The charge is all about collective action. It’s about supporting your coworkers and speaking up for things you care about.'' Netflix denied taking action against employees for “speaking up or walking out.”



“We recognize the hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks,” a Netflix spokesman said a statement. “But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.”



Comedian Dave Chappelle faced backlash for the transphobic comments he made during his new special, 'The Closer'.



Meanwhile, the comedian has recently addressed the controversy in a video shared on Instagram.



“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to transgender employees at Netflix and I refused,” Chappelle said in the video.

“That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it. Although I am confused about what we are speaking about ... You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”