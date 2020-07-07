Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked over new film

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been booked by Telangana Police in connection with his recently announced movie ‘Murder’. The film is based on the caste killing of Pranay Perumalla.

As per new reports, a case against RGV and producer Natti Karuna was registered at the Miryalaguda Town-I police station in Nalgonda district in the state.

This was after Pranay’s father Balaswamy filed a petition. Pranay was murdered by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, after he found that his daughter married someone against his wish and from a lower caste.

The report further added that Varma and the producer have been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

Taking this to court last month, Pranay’s father had sought a ban on the film. He also said that photos of his son and daughter-in-law Amrutha were being used without consent.