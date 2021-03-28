Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu win big; complete list of winners

The Filmfare Awards celebrated its 66th edition on Saturday (March 27). This time the prestigious awards were announced through a digital platform owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



Late actor Irrfan Khan bagged the Filmfare lifetime achievement award (posthumous). The legendary actor also won the Best Actor trophy for his outstanding performance in 'Angrezi Medium'. Last year, Taapsee Pannu won critics best actress for 'Saand Ki Aankh', and this year, she bagged the Best Actress trophy for her portrayal of Amrita in 'Thappad'.



Here are all the winners:



Best Film: Thappad



Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)



Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooh!)



Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)



Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)



Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)



Best Actor (Critics): Tillotama Shome (Sir)



Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)



Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)



Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)



Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (Sir)



Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)



Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)



Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)



Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)



Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Chhapaak)



Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya (Ek Tukda Dhoop from Thappad)



Best Playback Singer (Female) Asees Kaur (Malang title song)



Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan Khan



Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)



Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)



Best Cinematography: Abhik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)



Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara title song)



Best Costume Design: Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)



Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)



Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)



Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)



Best VFX: Prasad Sutar, NY Vfxwaala (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)