Felicity Huffman to return to acting with the Good Doctor spinoff

The Good Doctor’s pilot episode gets a new premiere date. A week later than previously planned for, the show will now release on March 13. The show stars Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann as the lead along with Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman as the co-lead.

The embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor spinoff titled The Good Lawyer will guest star McMann and Huffman and will introduce their characters. Written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and directed by Ruben Fleischer, it marks the first acting gig for Felicity Huffman since her name got embroiled in the US college admission scandal. The actress served a short prison sentence for the same.

Based on the Korean series, The Good Doctor ranks as ABC’s No. 1 entertainment series this season in total viewers. The Good Doctor stars Highmore as Shaun, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Schiff as Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.