Fawad Khan's 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' becomes the highest-grossing Pakistani film worldwide

The Pakistani film industry has got a fresh lease of life post-pandemic it seems as the latest release 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' is creating magic at the box office. The film was released worldwide on October 13 and features Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead.



According to reports, the period action drama has had a great start at the box office.



The film has been directed by Bilal Lashari, 'The Legen of Maula Jatt' also features Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik in prominent roles. Initial reports state that the film has garnered PKR 50 crore (2.3 million USD approx) so far worldwide. The film is a remake of the 1979 film 'Maula Jatt' which was a popular film back at the time it was released.



With the initial earnings, the film has already become the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever. The film was mounted on a large scale and was touted as the most expensive film ever made in Pakistan.



The elated director Bilal Lashari took to Twitter to share the numbers of the film. The film has also ranked at No 1 at the UAE box office and is in the sixth position in Canada.

So far it has earned over PKR 11.30 crore( 5.2 million USD approx) at the Pakistan Box Office itself and grossed PKR 39.44 crore (17.88 million USD approx) from the global markets.