Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed to feature in Netflix's first Pakistan themed original

This is going to be special. Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed are coming together for Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original. The series, according to a report in Variety, is adapted from the 2013 Urdu novel Jo bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo by Farhat Ishtiaq, who incidentally had also written the novel Humsafar on which Fawad and Mahira's popular show was based. Humsafar made Fawad and Mahira instant household names across the subcontinent and their onscreen pairing was loved by all.

What's the series about?



The show reportedly revolves around a Harvard law student Sikandar, “who witnesses a life-altering incident,” and a talented artist Liza, who has a “troubled past." The two meet in Italy.



The show also is special as it reunites Fawad with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. The two came together in Zee5 show Barzakh earlier.



Others in the cast include Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil, World on Fire Season 2), Hamza Ali Abbasi (The Legend of Maula Jatt), Bilal Ashraf (Superstar), Maya Ali (Parey Hut Love), Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se), Hania Aamir (Parde Mein Rehne Do), Khushaal Khan (Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri), Nadia Jamil (Jo Bichar Gaye), Omair Rana (Pinjra) and Samina Ahmed (Ms. Marvel).



The show will be set across Italy, UK and Pakistan.



Besides Humsafar, Fawad and Mahira also shared the screenspace last year in the action film The Legend of Maula Jatt. It was an adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt. Considered one of the most expensive films to be made in Pakistan, the film earned over Rs 3 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The film, however, never got a release in India- where both Fawad and Mahira have a huge fan base.

