'Fauda' actor Tsahi Halevi aka Noah to visit India

'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi will soon be visiting India. This will be the first visit by any actor to India from the hit Netflix series. The series has garnered rave reviews and a dedicated fan following. Tsahi Halevi had played the role of Noar in the series and was part of the elite Mista'arvim unit. Halevi is a well known singer as well with his song "Tamali maak" creating ripples across the world. It was even adapted in Bollywood.

The visit comes at a time when India- Israel people's engagement has been a key part of the ongoing program. This year India and Israel celebrate 30 years of establishment of formal ties. As part of the celebrations, Israel PM Naftali Bennett was to visit India in the first week of April, but the visit has been postponed since he contracted COVID-19. The visit is expected to happen later this year now.

India and Israel established full diplomatic relations on 29th January 1992 and earlier this year a commemorative logo was launched. The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra and forms the numeral 30 depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations. February saw iconic buildings in India and Israel--the gateway of India in Mumbai, the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in Delhi and the Masada Fortress in Israel being lit up in Indian and Israeli colors.