Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.



The Bollywood star on Monday confirmed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She took to her Instagram stories and informed her fans that she has been following all the protocols and is under home quarantine."I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns," Fatima wrote.







Recently, Vikrant Messy, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song `Baby Doll`, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be next seen in Karan Johar`s next production venture `Ajeeb Daastaans`.The collection of four short films will stream on Netflix on April 16, this year.