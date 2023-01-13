Farzi trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi to have a face-off in Raj & DK's new web series

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi team up for their first-ever digital web series 'Farzi'. The makers dropped the trailer of the show on Friday days after teasing fans with posters of the show. Created by Raj and DK- who created the hugely successful 'Family Man' web series- 'Farzi' marks both Kapoor and Sethupathi's digital debut.



The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Vijay) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Spanning eight episodes, 'Farzi' is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stiched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.



The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles, and will stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting February 10. Along with Raj & DK, 'Farzi' is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Speaking about the series on the trailer launch day, Shahid Kapoor said, “This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj & DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn't simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. "