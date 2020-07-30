Farhan Akhtar to play Rakesh Sharma in the biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Acchha'

After struggling for over two years, the lead of Rakesh Sharma biopic titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Acchha' has been found. The film has finally been bagged by Farhan Akhtar. This is not the first time that Akhtar will be seen in a biopic, earlier he had played star athlete Milkha Singh in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.



The project was announced in the year 2018 with Mahesh Mathai directing the project. The filmmaker will be making his big-screen comeback after 'Bhopal Express' (2000).



"The script with the dialogue draft is locked. With the lead actor on board now, they will proceed towards getting together an ensemble cast and then work on the timeline of the shoot," a source revealed to a news agency.



The upcoming movie is based on the life of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot, who became the first Indian citizen to travel into space.

The movie was announced in 2018 with Aamir Khan, but he stepped back, after him Shah Rukh Khan was approached who, reportedly, had even started prepping but he also bowed out of the movie after the debacle of 'Zero'.

Meanwhile, Farhan is waiting for his next release 'Toofan', which is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.