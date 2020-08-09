Fans urge to remove Kylie Jenner cameo from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP' has been one of the top trends since its release, thanks to their fans, but their followers started calling out the rapper since they watched the cameo of Kylie Jenner.



In the vivacious music video, the makeup mogul makes a dramatic 20-second appearance clad in leopard print outfit with a train, matching over-the-knee boots, and gloves. The 4-minute video, features many other leading ladies in the song, including singer Normani and rappers Mulatto and Sukihana.



One fan was hurt from the cameo. She created a petition with a goal of 50,000 signatures.on Change.org titled "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video." and till now 47,900 people signed the petition.



"The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," the user who started the petition writes on the site. ''I was happily enjoying my daily cup of Brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill.''

One signee said, ''She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!''



See how fans are reacting on Jenner's cameo: