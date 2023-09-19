Fans think Samantha Ruth Prabhu has 'unarchived' a photo featuring ex-Naga Chaitanya

A Reddit post on Monday created quite a stir among fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It suggested that Samantha had 'unarchived' a romantic post featuring her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya recently. The news comes at a time when Chaitanya's second wedding and affair with Sobhita Dhulipala is doing the rounds of the internet.

But did Samantha really unarchive the post?



What is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post about?



The post in question dates back to December 2017. The photo features a candid moment from Samantha and Chaitanya's white wedding where the actress can be seen planting a kiss on her groom's cheek. It read, “Happy birthday my everything I don’t wish, I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay.”



For the uninitiated, before announcing their split last year, Samantha had removed almost all her pictures with Chaitanya. The fact is that she missed archiving this image. Some fans spotted it over the weekend and thought that she had 'brought it back'.



It seems like the post was never removed from the profile in the first place. The post has been getting consistent comments for more than a year. Which proves that the photo was never archived.



Fans though have been reacting to the post, writing hopeful comments about a possible reunion. Reacting to the memories, a user now wrote, “Suddenly this post appeared in my feed. I thought some fan page but it's Sam.” “I pray to God that if you both come back as a couple,” added another recently. One more said, “I really want to see you both together again… You both look great together.”



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's relationship



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She made her film debut with Naga in the film. They also starred together in Autonagar Surya (2014), Manam (2014) and Majili (2019). They also starred together in the National Film Award-winning Mahanati (2018). Samantha and Chaitanya got married in October 2017. In October 2021, they announced their separation.