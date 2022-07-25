Fans are convinced Lady Gaga has magical powers after watching this viral video - watch

Does Lady Gaga have magic power? We are not netizens are saying so. Gaga become the talk of the internet after a video from her recent concert went viral. The Grammy-winning star began her Chromatica Ball World Tour earlier this month and was giving a live performance in Stockholm, Sweden when an unusual thing happened.



In the video, which has been going viral, Gaga is performing when a large sheet-like thing came toward her from the crowd and was suddenly dropped. The black object, which was far from Gaga swerved down to the stage as if it was hit by some invisible wall that stopped it.



Also if you notice, Gaga's hand move and the way the item came down are almost the same. We don't know if it's just coincidence or her magical power. After watching the viral video, people have exploded the internet with their wild and weird theories. Some are suggesting her connection with the Illuminati group, while others are calling her a wizard.

Even some suggested that she's protected by an invisible field. "Did she accidentally just reveal she has magic powers?" One user wrote. Another wrote, ''CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video.''

