'Everything Everywhere', 'Wakanda Forever' bag nomination at Writers Guild of America Awards

The nominations for the Writers Guild of America Awards are here, and as expected, Michelle Yeoh's starrer 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' has emerged as the top contender. The film has been nominated in the Original Screenplay category.



Steven Spielberg's 'The Febelsman' and 'Tár,' both of which were among the top nominees at the 95th Academy Awards, are also contenders in this category. Other nominees are Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s dark satire 'The Menu' and Jordan Peele’s 'Nope.'



The 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony will be presented on March 5.



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24



The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures



The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures



Nope, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures



Tár, Written by Todd Field; Focus Features



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the



Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix



She Said, Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan



Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures



Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter

Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures



Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/UAR



DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY



2nd Chance, Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films



Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix



Last Flight Home, Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films



Moonage Daydream, Written by Brett Morgen; Neon



¡Viva Maestro!, Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment