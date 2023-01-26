ugc_banner

'Everything Everywhere', 'Wakanda Forever' bag nomination at Writers Guild of America Awards

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony will be presented on March 5.
 

The nominations for the Writers Guild of America Awards are here, and as expected, Michelle Yeoh's starrer 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' has emerged as the top contender. The film has been nominated in the Original Screenplay category.

Steven Spielberg's 'The Febelsman' and 'Tár,' both of which were among the top nominees at the 95th Academy Awards, are also contenders in this category. Other nominees are Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s dark satire 'The Menu' and Jordan Peele’s 'Nope.'

The 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony will be presented on March 5.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

Nope, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

Tár, Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the

Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

She Said, Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan

Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter
Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/UAR

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

2nd Chance, Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

Last Flight Home, Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

Moonage Daydream, Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

¡Viva Maestro!, Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment

RELATED

'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani conferred with Padma Shri: 'Much honoured'

Tamil film ‘Appatha’ to open Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival

Zee Theatre stars share their favourite memories of Republic Day