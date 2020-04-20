Eva Mendes reveals why she doesn't share photos of beau Ryan Gosling and her kids on social media

Hollywood star couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have kept their relationship low-key right from the beginning. The pair started dating in 2011 and have two kids together but seldom are they spotted together on the red carpet.



Longoria also keeps her private life away from social media. Recently when the actress shared a picture of artwork by René Magritte, a fan pointed out that how she never posts pictures with her family. The actress replied to him by commenting, " I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life."



She also spoke about her kids and said, "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their pictures until they're old enough to give me their consent."



Later she posted a drawing that her child had made of her and captioned it as, "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. sending so much love out there. Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling. Amore, amore, amore"