Eva Mendes reveals she didn't want babies until she met Ryan Gosling

American actor Eva Mendes recently revealed that she never envisioned becoming a mother until she fell in love with Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.



According to the news agency, 46-year-old Mendes and Gosling have been together since meeting on the set of `The Place Beyond the Pines` in 2011 and have since welcomed two daughters -- 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amada.



The 'Hitch' star's mind was more focused on her career than children at the time she met her long-time boyfriend. Mendes admitted in an interview with Nova 96.9`s Fitzy & Wippa, "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."



During the conversation, the `2 Fast 2 Furious` star also declared that since her children are getting older, she thinks she`s "definitely going back" to acting after a six-year hiatus.



The `Lost River` actor told the radio station, "I am [considering acting] now that [my kids] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It`s not an either/or situation."Mendes continued: "I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years. I feel like it`s time," she said of returning to the big screen.



The mom of two admitted, "the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I`d do. I don`t want to do anything violent. I don`t want to do something risque. I think the only thing that`s left is Disney!" she quipped.



Mendes was last seen in `Lost River,` which Gosling directed in 2014. Just days before her radio interview, the 'Ghost Rider' star echoed her sentiments that she hasn`t found room to balance work and motherhood.