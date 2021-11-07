Eternals box office: MCU movie soaring to $69.5 Million opening weekend

Marvel’s 'Eternals' has earned rock-solid numbers at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.



The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million, as per Variety. 'Eternals' review: Chloe Zhao's latest is not your usual Marvel film



Despite the mixed to negative reviews the film has received, the movie will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s 'F9: The Fast Saga' ($70 million), MCU's 'Black Widow' ($80.3 million) and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' ($75.3 million) and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' ($90 million).

Meanwhile, looking at international numbers, Korea continues to pull strong numbers with $6.14M, followed by France ($3.8M), Mexico ($2.4M), UK ($2.3M), Australia ($2.1M) and others.

Meanwhile, Chloe Zhao's directorial is performing well at the Indian box office. It grossed Rs 7.35 crore on the first day despite two big releases 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Annaatthe'.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter. "#Eternals embarks on a FLYING START... Despite facing two tough opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe], the #Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1... Fri Rs 7.35 cr Nett BOC [1400 screens]. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: Rs 8.75 cr. #Diwali," he tweeted.



The 26th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomes an exciting new team of superheroes and features a star-studded cast that includes Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.