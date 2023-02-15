Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski confirm relationship with NSFW Instagram post

Things just got racy! Comedian Eric Andre and model Emily Ratajkowski made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day with a risqué photo. The comedian posted a photo where the two were naked and captioned it as 'Happy Valentine's Day' with a few heart emojis. The comedian shared two similar photos - both of which have the couple naked. Andre can be seen lying on the couch, fully nude, while holding a glass of wine. He censored the image with a heart emoji. A mirror is placed behind the couch where Ratajkowski's reflection can be seen wearing only a bra and clicking the photograph. Clothes can be seen strewn across the floor. While Andre has not tagged Ratajkowski in the post , many of his fans were quick to recognise the model. Many other celebrity friends of the comedian too recognised Ratajkowski.

"wait is that @emrata (Emily Ratajkowski) in the back ?" Benny Blanco wrote. "Is it weird that I’m more curious what the wine is than who the girl is?" Dan Ahdoot added.



Diplo commented with two heart eye emojis and Adam Devine wrote, "Hawt boiiii" with three fire emojis.



The couple was earlier spotted together on Monday night for the New York Knicks game. They were also seen courtside on the night of Valentine's Day. The couple had first sparked romance rumours in January this year. They even reportedly took a vacation together to the Cayman Islands.



"Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh," a source told Page Six at the time.



"It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation," the source added. "They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."



So far the representatives of both Andre and Ratajkowski have not confirmed the new relationship. Before Andre, Ratajkowski was linked to comedian Pete Davidson soon after she split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.