Emmy Raver-Lampman replaces Kristen Bell for character Molly in Apple's 'Central Park'

American actor Emmy Raver-Lampman replaced Kristen Bell to play a biracial character 'Molly' of Central park. Kristen, stepped down from voicing a animated character on the show last month. Emmy will take over the role of Molly Tillerman in the show's second season.



The show's creative team annouced the news in a joint statement, "After an extensive casting process that brought a number of incredible contenders to the forefront of our Molly search, we could not be more thrilled, honored, and certain that we have found the perfect marriage of character to voice in the amazing Emmy Raver-Lampman," they wrote.



Last month, Bell took to her Instagram to announce she will no longer voice Molly in Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy series. "Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right." she wrote on her post.



Earlier, the show makers think that the character of Molly is an opportunity to get representation right - to cast a Black or mixed-race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as it was drawn.



Raver-Lampman was previously a member in the original Broadway cast of 'Hamilton', she also starred in the Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'.