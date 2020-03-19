Emma Stone, Dave McCary postpone their wedding due to coronavirus scare

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has not only let to cancellation of shoots, concerts, and awards but it has also led to couples changing their wedding plans.



Hollywood actress Emma Stone and her boyfriend Dave McCary have postponed their wedding amid coronavirus scare. The duo had announced their engagement in December 2019 and was set to get married in Los Angeles last weekend but they have decided to postpone it to a later date.



Earlier, McCary broke the news of their engagement through his Instagram account with a picture of him and his beloved, where Stone was seen flaunting the `stone` on her ring.



Stone and McCary, who is a segment director cum writer on `Saturday Night Live,` first sparked romance rumours in 2017 when they were seen together in New York City, where the show was shot.



In August 2018, Stone got candid about her relationship with McCary in an interview given to Elle magazine where she talked about her willingness to get married and have kids.



The actress was previously dating her 'Amazing Spider-Man' co-star Andrew Garfield.