Eminem makes a cameo appearance on SNL as Pete Davidson sends up 'Stan' video

American rapper Eminem made a small cameo on the weekend on 'Saturday Night Live'. The rapper made a blink-and-you`ll-miss-it appearance at the end of the skit that saw comedian Pete Davidson impersonate him.



Davidson and Kate McKinnon starred in the sketch playing up the fact that Santa, played by host Jason Bateman, was not replying to his letters, particularly his wish for a PlayStation 5.



The `Lose Yourself` rapper otherwise known as Marshall Mathers III, has appeared on the show as a musical guest seven times before with the last time in November 2017.

Pete Davidson as Eminem in the Christmas song we never knew we needed. #SNL



This is not the first time that Eminem was impersonated on SNL. Davidson has previously played up the rapper in a 2017 sketch about Lion King auditions, while he has also been impersonated by Chris Parnell and Taran Killam.