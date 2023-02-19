Emily Ratajkowski hints at break up with Eric Andre days after naked Valentine's Day post goes viral

Is it already over for Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre. Days after the comedian posted nude photos with the model to mark Valentine's Day, it seems Emily has called it off with Andre or so fans think. Emily's recent TikTok video sparked speculations among fans who are now questioning whether the pair have split or not. The 31-year-old model shared a selfie video of her lying down with text on the video that read, "What should you do when a situationship ends?" The sound in the background asked, "What’s rule number one?"

In the video, Emily can be seen lip-syncing and responding to the question by saying, "Party?" However, her answer to the "situationship" question was, "start another one."



The video finished with the sound clip saying, "No, it’s not party." The model then rolls her eyes at the end of the video.



The video came four days after André shared a series of risqué photos of the two on his social media. The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a naked photo of himself on Valentine’s Day.



In the racy post Andre can be seen lying on the couch with a glass of wine in hand. He appears to be wearing nothing as a pink heart emoji is placed over his private area. A mirror behind him shows the reflection of supermodel Emily Ratajkowski naked, taking the mirror selfie. Clothes are sprawled out all over the floor in the photo.



A few days before Valentine's Day, Ratajkowski spoke candidly about her dating life on her podcast, 'High Low with EmRata.'



"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the internet," she admitted.



"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross," she continued. "I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."