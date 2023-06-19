Emily in Paris: Lilly Collins promises more drama, fashion and fun in season 4 at Tudum event

At Netflix's Tudum event, we got an exciting update about Lily Collins's Emily in Paris season 4. Since its debut on the streaming giant, the show has been a fan favourite for so many reasons, some loved the outlandish fashion of Emily, while others just fell in love with the beauty of Paris.



On Saturday, Lily Collins virtually attended the event in Brazil and shared what the audience can expect from the forthcoming season 4. Season 3 ended on a very dramatic note, leaving a lot of questions on fans' minds.



Talking about season 4, Emily shared that she will not be spilling any beans for season 4, but the things she can promise are that - there will be more fun, more fashion, and, of course, more drama in store.



"We are getting ready for season four of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily. It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise, it does not end there,'' she says in the video shared by Netflix.



"So much happened that we just need answers to," she continued. "And the question on all of our minds. Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together? I wish I could tell you more, but you’ll just have to wait to find out."



"What I can tell you is that we have more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama in store for you all. Emily is gonna have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs," Lily concludes. "And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes

some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."



More details about season 4 have been kept under wraps.



Season 3 dramatic ending



In season 3, we saw Emily choose Paris over America and make a big decision to stay back. While her professional life got settled a bit by the end of the season, a big fiasco happened in her love life. Gabriel, who was getting married to Camille, has broken up with her and is not getting married. Meanwhile, things are also not pleasant between Alfie and Emily. But, whether Gabriel and Emily will come together or whether the audience will see another big twist.



Talking about the cast, it's likely that the entire cast will return for another season, including Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) and Samuel Arnold (Julian).



The filming for season 4 was set to start in the late summer. However, Variety learned in June that the filming has now been delayed by two months due to the writer's strike.