Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT Season 2; meet the YouTuber from Gurugram who created history

Youtuber Elvish Yadav took home the winning trophy on the finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The show hosted by Salman Khan, had Yadav joining as a wild card entry. His win is historic as he is the first wild card contestant to have won the coveted trophy in the history of Bigg Boss.



The five finalists for season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. After Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika were eliminated, audiences were given extra 15 minutes to vote for their favourite player.



Finally, Elvish Yadav was announced as the winner. Elvish won Rs 25 lakh prize money, and the Bigg Boss trophy.



As the winner of this season was announced, many people took to Twitter to share their reactions.



Most were excited and congratulated Elvish, their favourite contestant this season. Someone also termed his win as 'historic'.



Who is Elvish Yadav?



The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner has had quite a fan following prioir to his entry into the reality show. Yadav hails from Gurugram and handles two YouTube channels. His channel named after him has over 10 million subscribers while the other channel Elvish Yadav Vlogs has 4.75 million subscribers. Yadav documents his daily life on his channel. He is also featured in short films.



Besides owning two YouTube channels, Elvish Yadav also owns the clothing brand, Systumm_clothing.



Elvish lives with his parents, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, and Sushma Yadav in Gurugram, Haryana. The 25-year-old also has an elder sister, Komal Yadav, who is married. As per reports, Elvish's montly income is nearly Rs 8 to 10 lakh.