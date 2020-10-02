Elton John fined for not wearing a face mask publicly in Italy

Not wearing a mask in COVID era will always get you into the trouble and Elton John is the latest one to invite one. The veteran singer was recently fined $1.1k for not wearing a face mask, while he was out in Capri, Italy.



As per the reports, Codacons, Italy’s leading consumer’s association has called out the singer and filed an official complaint to local authorities arguing, that he should be fined in accordance with the law in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The singer was snapped not wearing a mask outside a hotel in Capri. In the pictures, he was seen posing for a photo with a staff member without mask, and in the other he was walking towards a table on the terrace. The Campania region, where Capri is located, made masks mandatory in the public, outdoor places to curb the spread of the virus cases.



''He put his arm around someone and greeted people without wearing a mask,'' a spokesperson for Codacons.

''He was out in the open in a public space – the law must be respected by everyone, including celebrities from abroad.''



By responding to the complaint, John’s spokesperson told the news agency: ''Elton is respectful of local rules and fully supportive of wearing a mask in public to protect himself and others. When pictured, he was at an outdoors restaurant, on his way to his table to sit down and eat with his family. He can clearly be seen putting a mask on immediately after.''



The singer was on the holidays with his husband David Furnish, and their two sons.