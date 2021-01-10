Elon Musk's girlfriend and singer Grimes says she ‘finally’ has COVID-19

Elon Musk‘s girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes says she has “finally” been diagnosed with COVID-19.



The musician took to her Instagram story to announce that she has contracted COVID-19. “Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” she wrote.







The 32-year-old singer, who shares baby boy X Æ A-Xii with Musk, 49, also shared an image artwork with SZA’s tune “Good Days,” adding, “This song is soooo” emojis.

There are no reports on whether Musk or her child were also diagnosed with the deadly virus.



Musk and Grimes have been dating since 2018, and this year in May, they have welcomed their first child.