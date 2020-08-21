Ellen DeGeneres increasing benefits for employees amid toxic workplace accusations

Ellen DeGeneres is taking all steps to make her workplace better again.

The famous host is reportedly increasing benefits for staff, including more time off and a better policy for medical leave.



The 62-year-old star latest step come after she fired top executive producers: Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman and Kevin Leman who were accused of sexual misconduct in a July report from news agency.

Now she will give an additional five paid day, birthdays off and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters.



Clearly, the show isn’t going off air, despite WarnerMedia’s ongoing investigation. Earlier, during the virtual meeting with staff, Ellen apologized to the 200 people on the call, ''Please talk to me. Look me in the eye,' Ellen allegedly told staff in the call, adding that she didn't know where the 'crazy' rumour came from. .



Ellen also said that the rumours of workplace toxicity are 'heartbreaking'.

As per the reports, the talk show team have started returning to work, and Ellen will return to the set in next week