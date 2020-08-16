Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's mansion burglary was an inside job: Reports

A burglary that took place at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi $27 million mansions in Montecito was an 'inside job'.

On July 4, the star couple house was burgled due to its "celebrity status". After a thorough investigation, cops said that the break-in was an inside job.

Also read: After Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher speaks in support of Ellen Degeneres

''If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking, I’d have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything,” the newsletter from the cops read. During the robbery, expensive jewelry and watches were stolen from the home and the talk show host and her wife are not linked to the incident.

The star-studded neighborhood includes celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the officials told residents not to worry about more robberies taking place.

Also read: Katy Perry tweets in support of Ellen Degeneres, says she has only had 'positive takeaways' from her show



Meanwhile, the famous host received a backlash about the ongoing toxic workplace claims at his 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' set. The investigation is in underway. De Rossi recently said that Ellen is doing great despite the turmoil.