Elizabeth Olsen reveals she almost changed her last name

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that how she almost changed her last name years back. The actress also stated how she wasn’t sure she wanted to be known by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s younger sister in Hollywood.



The Marvel actress in a recent interaction opened up about how she wanted to drop her last name 'Olsen' and instead wanted to go by her middle name, Elizabeth Chase.



For the unversed, Elizabeth Olsen comes from a renowned showbiz family with her sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen being famous celebrities since a young age and starred in shows like 'Full House' and 'Two of a Kind' and they both stepped away from acting to launch fashion label The Row in 2006.



The 32-year-old 'WandaVision' actress opened up to GlamourUK in a new interview, "I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning… and I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class, and all the extracurricular activities at school," she said.



''But during that time, I thought ‘I don’t want to be associated with Mary-Kate and Ashley]’, for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old''. she added.



"I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age'' Elizabeth continues. "It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase [her middle name] when I become an actress.''.



The 'WandaVision' star recently addressed her own nepotism in an interview with Grazia Magazine. Olsen revealed that she was always aware of nepotism in Hollywood, but she wanted to succeed on her own. "Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it. And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone," she said. Read more here.