Elizabeth Hurley reveals she still shares 'strong friendship' with ex Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant were one of the most talked about couples in the 1990s. The two stars started dating in late 1980s and broke up in 2000. While its been 20 years since the two called off their relationship, Hurley states that they still share great friendship.



"I’m still extremely good friends with Hugh," the actress/model-turned swimsuit designer said during a podcast.



"You know, we went through so much together. But I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life."



"We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship," the 55-year-old continued.



"But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives. There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are."



Grant is also the godfather to Hurley’s only child, a son named Damian.



In a previous interview in October 2020, Hurley had stated that that she speaks to Grant almost daily.



"The last time I spoke to Hugh would be this morning," she said at the time. "I speak to him quite a lot. I was asking him his advice on a script I just received."

"I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he’s very happily married with five children and I’m very happy in my own life, there’s still certain bits we crossover with very well," she shared.

"And asking advice about work, he’s still my go-to person," she added