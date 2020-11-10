Ed Sheeran raises $52,000 for a children's park with his artwork 

Ed Sheeran has raised funds for a noble cause- not through his music but artwork instead.



One of the singer's paintings has just raised £40,000 (USD 52,732 approx) at a charity auction. The money raised will be used to redevelop a playground for children with special needs.



Sheeran, who became a dad recently, created the artwork flicking house paint on a canvas. The artwork was auctioned at the Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy, which has raised more than £500,000 for charity.



Sheeran has titled the work as Dab 2 2020- which is inspired by Sheeran's name for his father John in his childhood, John is also an artist and as a child.



The 29-year-old musician is an art enthusiast and had once compared his style with that of American expressionist artist Jackson Pollock.



This is not the first time that Sheeran's work has gone under the hammer for charity.



Handwritten lyrics to his hit single 'Perfect - which was dedicated to his wife Cherry- had earlier fetched Handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect - dedicated to his wife Cherry - also fetched £23,500.



His collection of lego has also been auctioned for a good cause.

