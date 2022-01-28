Ed Sheeran is UK's highest tax-paying celebrity, the Beckhams are a close second

Ed Sheeran has been named as the highest taxpayer of the United Kingdom. The musician has reportedly paid £12.5 million in tax last year.



Reports state that Ed paid the whopping amount through Corporation Tax at Ed Sheeran Ltd and dividend tax on a payment of £21.35 million that he received.



Ed, 30, is also at seventh place on the UK's Young Rich List. The list was shared by The Sunday Times Tax List. He reportedly has an astounding net worth of £220 million and is ranked at the ninth position on the Music Millionaires list.



2021 was a big year for Ed Sheeran as he released his fifth album ‘=‘ which had songs like ‘Bad Habits’, ‘Shivers’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’ all of which soared the charts.



'Bad Habits' spent eight weeks at Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40.



Other celebrities who feature in the taxpaying list include the Beckham- David and Victoria, and the girl band Little Mix.



The Beckhams were just behind Ed in the taxpaying list, with a tax liability of £7.2 million.



They have a combined wealth of £380 million thanks to their domination in the business world.



Girl band Little Mix were placed seventh in the list after paying £2.1 million in tax.



The girls are thought to have a combined fortune of £54 million and have announced they will be taking a break after their tour this year, following 10 years of success

