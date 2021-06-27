Ed Sheeran confirms his second track with BTS, calls them ‘super cool guys’

Ed Sheeran is on a roll! The singer who recently dropped his highly anticipated new single 'Bad Habits' and has now revealed that he is collaborating with K-pop group BTS again.



Ed confirmed that he has once again written a song for the South Korean boy band. This second collaboration comes two years after their first one 'Make It Right' in 2019, from the album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'.



Sheeran made the big announcement during an interview with the American radio show ‘Most Requested Live’. “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”



An insider from Big Hit music confirmed to Newsen, “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.” Big Hit Music, the seven-member boy management company has yet to make an official statement, however, the boy band recently released their new single 'Butter' and is curruntly gearing up for the CD version, which will be released in July.



When asked about the CD version, the company said the new track “will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy”.



The new collaboration comes after Sheeran debuted his song 'Bad Habits,' marking his return to music after a years-long hiatus from the media glare. During his break, Sheeran tied the knot with Cherry Seaborn and welcomed their first child, Lyra, in September 2020.